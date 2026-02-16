Bangkok launches EV push for motorcycle taxis to cut pollution, lower costs

BMA rolls out EV pilot for motorcycle taxi riders

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday launched the “EV for Win Riders” project at the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai–Japanese) in Din Daeng, aiming to accelerate the transition to electric motorcycle taxis in the capital.

The initiative is being implemented with Germany’s international cooperation agency GIZ, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), and the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT).

Cutting pollution while lowering riders’ operating costs

Chadchart said motorcycle taxi riders are a crucial part of Bangkok’s transport system and could play a major role in reducing carbon emissions. He said shifting to EVs is a key strategy to cut air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, while also reducing fuel costs—helping riders increase income opportunities and strengthen economic security.