Natthaphong pleads innocence in GULF defamation case

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Monday (February 16, 2026) pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation case filed by Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF) over remarks made at a press conference in October 2024.
He entered his plea at the Criminal Court, saying he acted in good faith as an MP to protect the public interest.
GULF filed the criminal defamation lawsuit against Natthaphong and is seeking 100 million baht in compensation for alleged damage to its reputation.
The case stems from press conferences and parliamentary debates in which Natthaphong and two other MPs at the time criticised the government’s energy procurement policies, transparency in renewable energy projects, and the cost of electricity for Thai citizens.
Outside the courtroom, Natthaphong said he was scheduled to enter his plea after being granted bail on February 2, 2026.
He told reporters he denied all charges and maintained that he acted in good faith when holding the October 2024 press conference, with the aim of protecting the public interest and pushing for a transparent electricity pricing structure that would be fair to the public and free from monopoly.
Natthaphong said his party would continue pushing for fairer electricity prices.
He also claimed that incumbent governments often approve electricity procurement from private investors ahead of elections, alleging this occurred under three consecutive administrations before the 2019, 2023 and 2026 elections.
He specifically alleged that the caretaker government of Prime Minister Anutin Charvirakul approved the procurement of 1,500 megawatts of electricity under a “communities’ solar farms” project, but that the procurement ultimately benefited a large corporation, as in the past.
Natthaphong said the latest procurement was set at 2.25 baht per unit—higher than previous rounds—and argued this would translate into higher electricity bills despite the country already having excess power capacity.
Natthaphong said the next hearing is scheduled for October, when witnesses are due to give evidence, adding that he believed he would receive justice in the case.