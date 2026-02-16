Natthaphong pleads innocence in GULF defamation case

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Monday (February 16, 2026) pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation case filed by Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF) over remarks made at a press conference in October 2024.

He entered his plea at the Criminal Court, saying he acted in good faith as an MP to protect the public interest.

Lawsuit and damages claim

GULF filed the criminal defamation lawsuit against Natthaphong and is seeking 100 million baht in compensation for alleged damage to its reputation.