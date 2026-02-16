WD invests THB2.3bn in Thailand R&D to meet surging data centre, AI demand

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), said the BOI has approved an application for investment promotion by Western Digital Storage Technologies (Thailand) Ltd., or WD, for a research and development project on HAMR (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording) technology to enhance hard disk drive (HDD) manufacturing capability, with an investment value of more than THB2.3 billion.

The project aims to increase storage capacity per HDD unit from the current 32 TB to as much as 100 TB by 2029, while improving stability and data security to meet advanced standards and fast-growing demand from the data centre and AI industries.

The R&D will be a three-country collaboration involving the United States, Japan and Thailand.

Thailand will focus on R&D for components and the laser-based data recording process, a key element of HAMR technology.