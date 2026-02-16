Thailand’s Economy Defies Forecasts with 2.4% Growth in 2025

Thailand’s NESDC reports a surge in Q4 growth to 2.5%, driven by a decade-high spike in investment and a rush for EV incentives, beating initial forecasts.

Thailand’s economy outperformed expectations in 2025, posting a full-year growth of 2.4% following a late-year surge in private investment and consumer spending.

Data released by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Monday revealed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.5% in the fourth quarter.

This marks a significant acceleration from the 1.2% growth seen in the previous quarter and comfortably beats the agency's earlier conservative estimate of 1.7%.

Investment Hits 10-Year High

The star performer of the final quarter was total investment, which climbed by 8.1%—the sharpest increase the kingdom has seen since 2016. Private investment rose by 6.5%, bolstered by heavy spending on industrial machinery and office equipment.

Consumer spending also remained resilient, growing by 3.3%. This was largely attributed to a "buying frenzy" in the automotive sector, as motorists rushed to take advantage of the government’s EV 3.0 first-phase subsidies before the programme expired.

Consequently, spending on durable goods skyrocketed by 12.2% in the final three months of the year.