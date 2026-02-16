Low Mekong draws Nong Khai villagers to pan for gold

Residents in Nong Khai have turned a crisis into an opportunity as the Mekong River’s water level drops, reviving a traditional craft of panning for gold to earn extra income—reflecting a riverside way of life and local wisdom passed down for more than a century.

Low water levels have affected villagers who fish in the Mekong, reducing catches. In Ban Muang Subdistrict, Sangkhom District, locals have brought back an ancestral occupation known in Isan as "len kham" (gold) or gold panning in the Mekong to create opportunities and support their families.

Why this stretch of the Mekong yields gold

The Mekong flows through gold-bearing mineral lines, with sediments settling at various points along the river—especially in Ban Muang Subdistrict, Sangkhom District. A rocky stretch known locally as “Pan God San Krai" extends for more than six kilometres, creating eddies in many spots. Gold mineral sediments mix into these deposits, and past generations in Ban Muang would pan for gold as a side job during free time from their main work.