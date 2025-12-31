Joint operations along Mekong River elevate security, promote well-being

They said the actions have strengthened cross-border cooperation and heightened people's sense of well-being.

The 160th joint operation was conducted from Friday to Monday, involving about 170 personnel and six patrol boats. The operation began at Guanlei Port in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province and concluded at Jingha Port in Yunnan.

Humphan Keovanglat, political commissar of the military area of Luang Namtha province in Laos, said the patrols have greatly improved safety and stability.

"Cross-border travel is now smooth and secure, trade flows seamlessly, and people's sense of happiness and fulfilment has increased," he said.