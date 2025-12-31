Joint operations along Mekong River elevate security, promote well-being

They said the actions have strengthened cross-border cooperation and heightened people's sense of well-being.
The 160th joint operation was conducted from Friday to Monday, involving about 170 personnel and six patrol boats. The operation began at Guanlei Port in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province and concluded at Jingha Port in Yunnan.
Humphan Keovanglat, political commissar of the military area of Luang Namtha province in Laos, said the patrols have greatly improved safety and stability.
"Cross-border travel is now smooth and secure, trade flows seamlessly, and people's sense of happiness and fulfilment has increased," he said.
Than Naing Oo, captain of Myanmar's No 171 patrol boat, said the joint mechanism allows for rapid intelligence sharing.
"Joint patrols strengthen security cooperation and promote regional development, benefiting residents," he said.
Ran Xi, a member of the special police unit of the water patrol division of Yunnan Provincial Public Security Department since 2011, also highlighted improved safety along the waterways.
"Merchant ships now navigate safely on their own, and there have been no gunfire or bomb incidents in recent years," he said.
Residents and tourists said they have experienced the benefits of the patrols.
Recently, Kongkham Khamtip, a 51-year-old tourist from Thailand, departed from the Golden Triangle region, where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, in the morning and travelled along the Mekong River by passenger boat, safely arriving at Guanlei Port by evening.
"The river is very safe, and the journey was relaxing, with beautiful scenery along the way," she said.
Sa Yin, a 19-year-old from Myanmar, travels to China almost every week to visit his aunt, who lives in Guanlei town in Yunnan. On this trip, he bought several bags of pig feed to take back to Myanmar.
He said the quality of Chinese pig feed is good and transportation is convenient.
Zhang Yisheng, who owns a wholesale store in the town, said many people from Myanmar cross the border to shop during major festivals, with purchases ranging from a few hundred yuan to more than 1,000 yuan (US$143) per visit.
As part of the operation, law enforcement personnel from the four countries also took part in a friendship sports event to promote communication and cooperation.
Jiang Zhida, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, said the joint patrol mechanism effectively safeguards river security, curbs cross-border crime and promotes development.
"It serves as a safeguard for the stability and prosperity of the Lancang-Mekong region, laying a solid security foundation for building a Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future," he said.
Yan Yujie
Li Yingqing
China Daily
Asia News Network