THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE: A New Landmark in the Heart of Rama 3

Bangkok, February 2026 — THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE officially opens its doors as Rama 3’s newest community lifestyle landmark — thoughtfully envisioned as more than a retail destination, but as an “Everyday Life Oasis.”

Designed to elevate the rhythm of daily living, THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE brings together a curated collection of craft cafés and dining concepts, a learning and enrichment studio, premium salon experience, and comprehensive automotive care — all seamlessly integrated within one refined community. Every element has been intentionally selected to enhance quality of life through meaningful, beautifully crafted experiences.

This launch reflects the growing momentum of the Neighborhood Community movement across Thailand and Asia. Modern professionals, young families, and SME entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking high-quality spaces within their own neighborhoods—places that not only meet practical needs but also foster meaningful human connection and shared experiences. THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE embodies this aspiration through thoughtfully curated spaces defined by quality, connection, and community.