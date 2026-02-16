THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE: A New Landmark in the Heart of Rama 3

An Everyday Life Oasis Where Quality Living Comes Together

Bangkok, February 2026 — THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE officially opens its doors as Rama 3’s newest community lifestyle landmark — thoughtfully envisioned as more than a retail destination, but as an “Everyday Life Oasis.”

Designed to elevate the rhythm of daily living, THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE brings together a curated collection of craft cafés and dining concepts, a learning and enrichment studio, premium salon experience, and comprehensive automotive care — all seamlessly integrated within one refined community. Every element has been intentionally selected to enhance quality of life through meaningful, beautifully crafted experiences.

This launch reflects the growing momentum of the Neighborhood Community movement across Thailand and Asia. Modern professionals, young families, and SME entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking high-quality spaces within their own neighborhoods—places that not only meet practical needs but also foster meaningful human connection and shared experiences. THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE embodies this aspiration through thoughtfully curated spaces defined by quality, connection, and community.

The official launch embodied the philosophy: “Everyday life becomes extraordinary when the experiences around us are thoughtfully crafted.”

Esteemed guests were invited to immerse themselves in a series of activity highlights, including:

  • Curated Car Collection led by Mr. Akkarawach Kongsirikarn, Chief Executive Officer of B Auto Haus Co., Ltd., showcasing over 10 luxury sports cars. Guests also enjoyed complimentary car evaluation and consultation services by the C-Certified Car team.

  • An exhilarating Drift Show by Caroline Park, a representative of END OF S.T.A.Y., adding energy and excitement to the celebration.

  • A vibrant Creative Family Space by Finale Play Studio, where children explored a ball pit and painting workshops, while adults indulged in experiences from The Salonette, 51 Bakehouse, Ubon Udon, and Auto Essence Bangkok — along with delightful Lucky Draw surprises.

Ms. Nattanee Kongsirikan, Founder of THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE, shared the inspiration behind the project:

“We brought together the passions we live and breathe — from automotive care and meticulous cleanliness to refined aesthetics — and transformed them into a vibrant community space. We envision THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE as an Everyday Oasis: an inclusive destination that welcomes all, radiates positive energy, and creates meaningful moments for the Rama 3 community and every visitor.”

THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE was brought to life through the collaboration of six Community Founders — each a respected leader in their field:

  • Ms. Nattanee Kongsirikan — Founder, Auto Essence Bangkok
  • Mr. Natt Pongtanakorn — Co-Founder, Ubon Udon
  • Ms. Pinnapas Siriakaraseth — Co-Founder, The Salonette
  • Ms. Pitch Jariyasathien — Co-Founder, 51 Bakehouse
  • Ms. Ua-Atorn Wongsiri — Co-Founder, Finale Play Studio

Together, their shared vision transforms THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE from a commercial development into something far more meaningful — a community shaped by intention, passion, and a deep appreciation for quality living. More than a destination, it is a place to pause, to recharge, and to live each day with purpose.


THE ESSENCE AT KINGSQUARE — Where Everyday Life Finds Its Essence.

