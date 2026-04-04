Thailand swelters as temperatures hit 42°C with haze and storms forecast

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that much of Thailand will experience hot to extremely hot conditions today to April 9, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 42°C in some areas, alongside hazy skies during the daytime.
In its latest forecast, the department said upper Thailand will continue to be dominated by a heat-induced low-pressure system, resulting in widespread high temperatures and reduced visibility due to haze. At the same time, weak southerly and westerly winds are prevailing across the region, contributing to unstable weather conditions.
As a result, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds are expected in some areas throughout the period, despite the ongoing heat.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are forecast, while daytime conditions will remain hot. This is due to westerly winds affecting the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand between April 4 and 9. Sea conditions are generally calm, with waves around one metre high, although waves may exceed one metre in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
The department has urged people across Thailand to take care of their health during the extreme heat, advising against prolonged outdoor activities. Residents are also warned to remain alert for thunderstorms and strong winds in certain areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing in areas affected by storms.
Meanwhile, people in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions are encouraged to avoid open spaces where possible and to wear N95 masks when outdoors for added protection.
North:
Hot to extremely hot with hazy conditions during the day. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some areas, with rainfall covering about 10% of the region between April 7 and 9. Temperatures range from 20–27°C at night to 36–42°C during the day, with westerly winds at 5–15 km/h.
Northeast:
Hot to extremely hot with haze during the day and isolated thunderstorms with strong winds. Temperatures range from 21–27°C to 37–41°C, with southerly winds at 10–15 km/h.
Central:
Generally hot, with extremely hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected, mainly in the lower part of the region. Temperatures range from 24–28°C to 38–42°C, with westerly winds at 10–15 km/h.
East:
Hot conditions with some areas experiencing extreme heat and haze during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in 10–20% of the area, with occasional strong winds. Seas have waves of about one metre, rising above one metre in stormy areas. Temperatures range from 24–28°C to 34–40°C, with southerly winds at 15–30 km/h.
South (east coast):
Hot during the day with thunderstorms in around 10% of the area. Waves are below one metre, exceeding one metre during storms. Temperatures range from 22–27°C to 34–39°C. Winds shift from south-easterly (April 3–4) to westerly (April 5–9) at 15–30 km/h.
South (west coast):
Hot daytime conditions with thunderstorms covering 10–30% of the area. Waves average around one metre, rising above one metre during storms. Temperatures range from 23–27°C to 34–38°C, with north-westerly winds at 15–30 km/h.
Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Generally hot, with extremely hot conditions in some locations and hazy skies during the day. Temperatures range from 26–28°C to 35–41°C, with southerly winds at 10–15 km/h.
The department said the combination of extreme heat, haze and unstable weather highlights the need for continued caution, particularly as Thailand moves deeper into the hot season.