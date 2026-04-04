Thailand swelters as temperatures hit 42°C with haze and storms forecast

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that much of Thailand will experience hot to extremely hot conditions today to April 9, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 42°C in some areas, alongside hazy skies during the daytime.

In its latest forecast, the department said upper Thailand will continue to be dominated by a heat-induced low-pressure system, resulting in widespread high temperatures and reduced visibility due to haze. At the same time, weak southerly and westerly winds are prevailing across the region, contributing to unstable weather conditions.

As a result, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds are expected in some areas throughout the period, despite the ongoing heat.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are forecast, while daytime conditions will remain hot. This is due to westerly winds affecting the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand between April 4 and 9. Sea conditions are generally calm, with waves around one metre high, although waves may exceed one metre in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Warnings and advice

The department has urged people across Thailand to take care of their health during the extreme heat, advising against prolonged outdoor activities. Residents are also warned to remain alert for thunderstorms and strong winds in certain areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing in areas affected by storms.

Meanwhile, people in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions are encouraged to avoid open spaces where possible and to wear N95 masks when outdoors for added protection.