TMD warns 21 provinces of storms as heat grips upper Thailand

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department says upper Thailand will remain hot to very hot on March 31, 2026, while 21 provinces will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a storm warning for 21 provinces, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
  • Upper Thailand is experiencing hot to very hot weather, with a heat low-pressure system affecting the North, Northeast, and Central regions.
  • Southerly and southwesterly winds are causing the thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.
  • The public is advised to take health precautions due to the extreme heat and to be cautious of the potential storms.

The weather forecast for Tuesday (March 31), the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for 21 provinces of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, while upper Thailand is very hot.

24-hour weather forecast

Upper Thailand will generally be hot, with haze during the day, and very hot in some areas of the North, the Northeast, and the Central region due to a heat low-pressure system covering the region.

TMD warns 21 provinces of storms as heat grips upper Thailand

At the same time, weak southerly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over the area, bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds to some places.

People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding prolonged work or activities in open areas.

They should also beware of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

The South will see isolated thundershowers, with hot weather during the day, as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (March 31) to 6am Wednesday (April 1)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Generally hot, with haze during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 25-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-38°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

North

  • Generally hot, with very hot weather in some areas and haze during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Tak and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 19-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-40°C
  • Southwesterly winds 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Generally hot, with very hot weather in some areas and haze during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature 21-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 39-41°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

Central

  • Generally hot, with very hot weather in some areas and haze during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-41°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot, with haze during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-39°C
  • Southerly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high. In thundershowers, waves above 1 metre.

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 22-24°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-36°C
  • Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high. In thundershowers, waves above 1 metre.

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 30% of the area, mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 24-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high. Offshore and in thundershowers, waves above 1 metre.
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