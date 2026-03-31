TMD warns 21 provinces of storms as heat grips upper Thailand

The weather forecast for Tuesday (March 31), the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for 21 provinces of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, while upper Thailand is very hot.
Upper Thailand will generally be hot, with haze during the day, and very hot in some areas of the North, the Northeast, and the Central region due to a heat low-pressure system covering the region.
At the same time, weak southerly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over the area, bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds to some places.
People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding prolonged work or activities in open areas.
They should also beware of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.
The South will see isolated thundershowers, with hot weather during the day, as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)