TMD warns 21 provinces of storms as heat grips upper Thailand

At the same time, weak southerly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over the area, bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds to some places.

People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding prolonged work or activities in open areas.

They should also beware of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

The South will see isolated thundershowers, with hot weather during the day, as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.