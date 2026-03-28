Thailand to swelter under heat low as TMD warns of very hot spots and isolated storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Saturday that a heat low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, bringing hot conditions nationwide and very hot weather in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central regions. The department said strengthening southerly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand may also trigger isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. The public is advised to take care of their health in hot-to-very-hot conditions and to be alert to hazardous weather, particularly strong gusts.



Thailand weather forecast (6:00am today to 6:00am tomorrow)

North: Hot to very hot by day with haze. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds, mainly in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Low: 17-25°C

High: 38-41°C

Winds: south-westerly 5-15 km/h

Northeast: Hot to very hot by day with haze. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds, mainly in Loei, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Low: 23-27°C

High: 39-40°C

Winds: south-easterly 10-15 km/h

Central: Hot by day with haze, with isolated very hot areas.

Low: 24-27°C

High: 37-41°C

Winds: southerly 10-15 km/h

East: Hot by day with haze. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds, mainly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Low: 25-28°C

High: 33-39°C

Winds: south-easterly 15-30 km/h

Sea: waves about 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas

South (east coast): Hot by day. Isolated light rain, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Yala.

Low: 22-26°C

High: 33-37°C

Winds: easterly 15-30 km/h

Sea: waves about 1 metre

South (west coast): Hot by day.

Low: 23-25°C

High: 36-38°C

Winds: easterly 15-30 km/h

Sea: waves about 1 metre

Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot by day with haze.