TMD warns of hot daytime conditions as thunderstorms linger in 25 provinces; Bangkok sees storms in 10% of areas

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2026

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says upper Thailand will be hot during the day on March 16, 2026, with isolated thunderstorms in parts of the North, lower Central region and the East. In the lower Gulf, waves will be 1-2m, higher in storm areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on March 16 that upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thunderstorms will continue in parts of the North, the lower Central region and the East. The department said a weak high-pressure system or cool air mass from China still covers the Northeast and the South China Sea, while easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand are weakening. People in affected areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to look after their health as temperatures rise.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to travel with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Forecast: 6:00am today to 6:00am tomorrow

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Low 26-28°C, high 35-37°C
  • Easterly winds 10-15 km/h

North

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao and Tak.
  • Low 19-23°C, high 32-37°C
  • Easterly winds 10-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Hot during the day.
  • Low 19-23°C, high 34-36°C
  • North-easterly winds 10-15 km/h

Central

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Low 23-26°C, high 35-37°C
  • Easterly winds 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Low 23-27°C, high 33-37°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Low 23-25°C, high 33-35°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: easterly winds 15-30 km/h, seas around 1 metre, over 2 metres in storm areas
  • From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds 15-35 km/h, seas 1-2 metres, over 2 metres in storm areas

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Low 24-26°C, high 33-36°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, more than 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas

 

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