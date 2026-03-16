TMD warns of hot daytime conditions as thunderstorms linger in 25 provinces; Bangkok sees storms in 10% of areas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on March 16 that upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thunderstorms will continue in parts of the North, the lower Central region and the East. The department said a weak high-pressure system or cool air mass from China still covers the Northeast and the South China Sea, while easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand are weakening. People in affected areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to look after their health as temperatures rise.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to travel with caution and avoid stormy areas.