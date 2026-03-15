TMD warns 24 provinces, including Bangkok, of rain and strong winds

SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2026

Thailand faces hot daytime weather with isolated thundershowers, while Bangkok has a 10% chance of rain and southern seas turn rough in stormy areas.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for 24 provinces, including Bangkok, to brace for rain.
  • The weather is caused by a moderate high-pressure system from China, which is bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand.
  • Bangkok is forecast to be hot during the day with a 10% chance of thundershowers.
  • The public is advised to be cautious of thunderstorms, and mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are urged to navigate carefully.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts today’s weather for Sunday (March 15), issuing a list of 24 provinces to brace for rain.

The Bangkok area will also see hot weather during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but there will still be thundershowers in some areas of the North, the lower Central region and the East.

This is because a moderate high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health due to the hotter weather.

The South will see thundershowers in some areas due to moderate easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, at 1-2 metres, and more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (March 15) to 6am Monday (March 16)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-36°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-20 km/h

North region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature 18-23°C
  • Maximum temperature 30-35°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Northeast region

  • Partly cloudy.
  • Minimum temperature 17-23°C
  • Maximum temperature 32-35°C
  • North-easterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-37°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-20 km/h

East region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers

South region (east coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature 21-24°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers
  • From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 metres high, and more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers

South region (west coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature 23-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high. Far offshore and in areas with thundershowers, waves above 1 metre
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