TMD warns 24 provinces, including Bangkok, of rain and strong winds

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but there will still be thundershowers in some areas of the North, the lower Central region and the East.

This is because a moderate high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health due to the hotter weather.

The South will see thundershowers in some areas due to moderate easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, at 1-2 metres, and more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.