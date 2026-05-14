BOJ policymaker sees case for early rate hike if economy stays firm

He stressed that future policy action must be aimed at preventing inflation from moving beyond the BOJ’s target. “What is vital from now on is to ensure that, through timely and appropriate policy rate hikes, the underlying inflation rate does not exceed 2 pct,” Masu said.

Masu also pointed to the danger that inflation could gain pace if oil prices remain elevated because of tensions in the Middle East.

At the BOJ’s policy-setting meeting last month, the board voted six to three to keep the policy rate unchanged. Masu supported the decision, while three other members dissented and called for a rate increase.