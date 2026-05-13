Kia unveils first PBV store in Japan for PV5 electric van sales

South Korean automaker Kia Corp. is preparing to open its first Kia PBV store in Japan on Friday after showing the outlet to the press on Wednesday (May 13), paving the way for sales of its PV5 midsize electric van.

The store, located in Nishitokyo, Tokyo, will be operated by Kia PBV Japan Corp., a company established by trading house Sojitz Corp. The unit will be responsible for vehicle sales as well as after-sales services.

The Nishitokyo site will keep four to six vehicles on display at all times. Kia PBV Japan also plans to add outlets in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan and other locations, with a target of selling 1,000 units in fiscal 2026.