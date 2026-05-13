Thailand faces more rain, risk of flash floods and forest run-off

From Thursday (May 14) to Monday (May 18), Thailand will see more rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas of the North, the Central region, the East and the South.
People in those areas are urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
This is because a strong area of low pressure over the lower Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwards to cover the upper Bay of Bengal, while the south-west monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will begin to strengthen.
From Thursday to Monday, waves in the Andaman Sea will be 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres high in the thundershower areas.
In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in thundershower areas.
Mariners in those areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.
Small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the period.
People are advised to follow announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department.
Information is available on the department’s website at http://www.tmd.go.th or via 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, 24 hours a day.
Issued on Wednesday (May 13, 2026) at 5.00pm.