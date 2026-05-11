Bangkok braces for storms, gusty winds and hot daytime weather

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast today (May 11, 2026) that upper Thailand would remain hot during the day, while thunderstorms and gusty winds were still expected in some areas.
The conditions are due to a weakening high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea into upper Thailand.
People in affected areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards.
They should also watch for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to crops and livestock, while people should take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
From May 11-12, rainfall is expected to increase in the South, with heavy rain in some areas, as easterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South gain strength. People in the South are advised to beware of heavy and accumulated rainfall.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Boat operators should avoid sailing through areas with thunderstorms.
Weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (East Coast)
South (West Coast)