MV Hondius passengers ferried ashore in Spain under strict virus controls

Countries send aircraft to repatriate citizens

Several governments sent chartered aircraft to collect their citizens as soon as they left the ship, before placing them under quarantine measures set by their respective countries.

The United States is taking its citizens to a medical centre in Nebraska, while France is requiring 72 hours of hospital quarantine before a further 45 days of home quarantine. British passengers are to be taken for hospital observation immediately after arriving home. Norway has sent a special European Union medical evacuation aircraft to collect high-risk individuals.



Parachute mission reaches suspected case on remote island

In another striking development, the British military sent medical personnel by parachute to Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, to assist a former passenger from the ship who had developed suspected symptoms.

The island has no airport and is about six days by sea from Cape Town. The rapid operation also included the airdrop of oxygen cylinders and essential medical equipment.

The large-scale evacuation reflects international concern over the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can, in rare cases, spread between humans. After passengers are repatriated, authorities are expected to maintain close monitoring throughout the one- to eight-week incubation period.

Although the MV Hondius is expected to head to the Netherlands for cleaning and disinfection, the outbreak is likely to become a new reference point for managing high-risk emerging disease incidents on cruise ships in the future.