Thailand may face dual water risks as El Niño risk rises from May to July

Thailand could face a “dual water crisis” in 2026 after the Thai Meteorological Department forecast that El Niño could occur during May to July 2026, putting many areas at risk of water shortages and prompting the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) to accelerate nationwide response plans and monitor 20 branches at risk of shortages.

Climate experts have warned that Thailand is facing its most severe and difficult-to-predict climate variability in several years, creating the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and runoff at the same time.

Tara Buakamsri, director of the Climate Connectors programme, said the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) had assessed that El Niño was highly likely to begin forming from mid-2026 and affect temperatures and rainfall patterns in many regions worldwide.

The latest signals from the equatorial Pacific Ocean show sea-surface temperatures warming rapidly, creating a chance that El Niño could return as early as May to July 2026.

“There is currently no clear evidence that climate change is directly making El Niño occur more often or become more severe. However, global warming helps amplify the impacts of El Niño, making them more severe than before, because warmer oceans and atmosphere store more energy and moisture. This can lead to more frequent and more intense heatwaves, heavy rain and extreme weather.”