Thai Trade Mission Secures Strategic US Maize Deal to Bolster Export Standards

Following a high-level mission to the SelectUSA Summit, Thai business leaders ink major deals to secure sustainable supply chains and combat PM2.5 issues.
Thailand’s private sector has successfully secured a strategic agreement to import American maize, marking a concrete victory for the "Team Thailand+" initiative as the country seeks to align itself with global environmental standards and secure its future export competitiveness.
The deal, signed during the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in Washington D.C., is designed to address a critical shortfall in domestic animal feed production.
Beyond simply filling a supply gap, the move is a calculated effort to decouple Thai poultry and seafood exports from the regional "high-carbon" supply chains that contribute to the chronic PM2.5 haze crisis.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Dr Poj Aramwattananont, representing the Thai delegation, highlighted that the reliance on maize from neighbouring countries often involves agricultural burning and deforestation.
By pivoting to US-sourced maize—which offers rigorous traceability and meets international sustainability benchmarks—Thai producers of chicken, shrimp, and farmed fish can safeguard their access to the European Union and US markets.
"This is about more than just trade balance; it is about the security of a sustainable food supply chain," Dr Poj remarked. "Using raw materials that meet global environmental standards directly enhances the competitive edge of Thai manufacturing."
The mission served as a vital platform for the Thai delegation to engage with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM).
The discussions focused on creating a "balanced and sustainable" long-term economic relationship, moving beyond traditional exports to include deeper collaboration in technology and future-facing industries.
The scale of the competition was evident at the summit, which drew 5,500 participants and generated over $56 billion in investment commitments globally.
Thai officials noted that the mission’s success was a direct result of "Team Thailand+"—a collaborative model where the state and private sectors act as a single, unified entity to navigate a volatile global economy.
To capitalise on this momentum, the Board of Trade of Thailand, alongside its American partners, has announced the Thailand–U.S. Trade & Investment Forum 2026. Scheduled for 17 August 2026 in Thailand, the forum aims to transition these high-level discussions into deeper, sectoral investments.
The upcoming summit is expected to focus on integrating Thai industries into the global "modern supply chain," ensuring that the nation remains a central hub for investment and technological innovation in Southeast Asia.