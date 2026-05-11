Thai Trade Mission Secures Strategic US Maize Deal to Bolster Export Standards

Following a high-level mission to the SelectUSA Summit, Thai business leaders ink major deals to secure sustainable supply chains and combat PM2.5 issues.



Thailand’s private sector has successfully secured a strategic agreement to import American maize, marking a concrete victory for the "Team Thailand+" initiative as the country seeks to align itself with global environmental standards and secure its future export competitiveness.

The deal, signed during the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in Washington D.C., is designed to address a critical shortfall in domestic animal feed production.

Beyond simply filling a supply gap, the move is a calculated effort to decouple Thai poultry and seafood exports from the regional "high-carbon" supply chains that contribute to the chronic PM2.5 haze crisis.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Dr Poj Aramwattananont, representing the Thai delegation, highlighted that the reliance on maize from neighbouring countries often involves agricultural burning and deforestation.

By pivoting to US-sourced maize—which offers rigorous traceability and meets international sustainability benchmarks—Thai producers of chicken, shrimp, and farmed fish can safeguard their access to the European Union and US markets.

