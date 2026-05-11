Thaksin unlikely to reshape Thai politics, political analyst says

A political science expert said his comeback is unlikely to significantly reshape Thailand’s political landscape, arguing that the country has already moved beyond the political era once dominated by Thaksin Shinawatra.

Dr. Purawich Watanasukh, a political science lecturer at Thammasat University, said the political dominance once enjoyed by Pheu Thai has weakened over time, pointing toto the party’s declining performance in the 2023 general election, including setbacks in traditional strongholds in northern and northeastern Thailand.

“The good old days when Pheu Thai used to be the most popular party, I think those days have passed,” Dr. Purawich said.

Thaksin Shinawatra, a so-called spiritual leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has been released from Khlong Prem Central Prison after serving two-thirds of a jail sentence since September 2025.

He walked out of the maximum-security prison on parole on May 11 after serving roughly eight months of a one-year sentence linked to convictions involving abuse of power and conflicts of interest, while remaining on probation for four months under conditions requiring regular reports to officials and the use of an electronic monitoring device.