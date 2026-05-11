Thaksin walks free to cheers from family and red shirts

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released from Klong Prem Central Prison at 7.40am, where members of the Shinawatra family, Pheu Thai MPs and red-shirt supporters had gathered to welcome him.

Reporters said the atmosphere outside the prison was lively from early morning, with red-shirt supporters gradually taking up positions along the pavement outside the prison fence to offer encouragement.

At around 6am, senior Pheu Thai figures began arriving at the prison. They included Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai adviser; Somsak Thepsutin, former public health minister; Visuth Chainaroon, party-list MP; Khattiya Sawatdiphol, party-list MP; Chousak Sirinil, party-list MP; Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Roi Et MP; Chayapa Sindhuprai, Roi Et MP; Monporn Charoensri, Nakhon Phanom MP; and Sorawong Thienthong, deputy Pheu Thai leader.

Also present were Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit , deputy Pheu Thai leader; Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, former transport minister in the Thaksin government; Paopoom Rojanasakul; Chanok Chanthathong; former red-shirt leaders Nattawut Saikuar and Khwanchai Praipana; and lawyer Winyat Chatmontri.