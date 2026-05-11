Thaksin walks free to cheers from family and red shirts

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released from Klong Prem Central Prison at 7.40am, where members of the Shinawatra family, Pheu Thai MPs and red-shirt supporters had gathered to welcome him.
Reporters said the atmosphere outside the prison was lively from early morning, with red-shirt supporters gradually taking up positions along the pavement outside the prison fence to offer encouragement.
At around 6am, senior Pheu Thai figures began arriving at the prison. They included Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai adviser; Somsak Thepsutin, former public health minister; Visuth Chainaroon, party-list MP; Khattiya Sawatdiphol, party-list MP; Chousak Sirinil, party-list MP; Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Roi Et MP; Chayapa Sindhuprai, Roi Et MP; Monporn Charoensri, Nakhon Phanom MP; and Sorawong Thienthong, deputy Pheu Thai leader.
Also present were Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit , deputy Pheu Thai leader; Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, former transport minister in the Thaksin government; Paopoom Rojanasakul; Chanok Chanthathong; former red-shirt leaders Nattawut Saikuar and Khwanchai Praipana; and lawyer Winyat Chatmontri.
At 7.20am, Pheu Thai MPs and party figures began moving towards the prison’s front gate. About 10 minutes later, members of the Shinawatra family arrived, including Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Panthongtae Shinawatra, Pintongtha Kunakornwong, Pidok Suksawas, Natthiya Puangkham, Natthapong Kunakornwong, Yaowares Shinawatra, Payap Shinawatra and Supasek Amornchat.
Thaksin then walked out of the prison at 7.40am wearing a white shirt and long trousers. He first embraced Paetongtarn, before greeting his children, grandchildren, relatives, Pheu Thai figures and red-shirt supporters.
He also paid respect to the national flag at the flagpole on the prison lawn before walking past the media area to greet supporters waiting near the prison gate.
Reporters said red-shirt supporters shouted Thaksin’s name across the prison compound as soon as he appeared. Some were seen crying as he walked out, smiled, raised his hands in a wai and waved to the crowd.
After leaving the prison, Thaksin was due to report to the Bangkok 1 Probation Office in Bangkok Noi in line with Corrections Department procedures before returning home.