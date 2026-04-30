Parole, but not a pause in politics: eyes on Thaksin as Pheu Thai prepares a new chapter

However, there are also voices within Pheu Thai, including former red-shirt leaders, who agree that Thaksin should scale back his political role and live a more normal life, resting for a time. They note that he is still not free from the burden of the criminal lese-majeste case under Section 112, linked to an interview he gave to a South Korean media outlet in 2015, in which he referred to the institution.

That case remains a lingering threat hanging over the red camp’s patriarch. If he were to return to public political activity and take on a front-stage role again, it could become a risky issue and potentially expose him to further punishment. The latest status of the case is that it remains at the appeal stage.

For that reason, stepping back temporarily from public-facing politics appears to be a choice the “big boss” will have to make, however reluctantly, both to restore faith in Pheu Thai and to protect his own freedom. That makes it necessary for him to stay behind the scenes instead.

Positioning himself as the supreme spiritual leader behind the curtain of Pheu Thai is therefore seen as a tactic by Thaksin to avoid becoming a lightning rod, while also drawing lessons from the past, when missteps in political manoeuvring caused him to lose the balance of power to the blue camp.

Thaksin’s role after parole is expected to centre on advising the second most powerful figure in Pheu Thai, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the former prime minister, who is now the party’s main centre of power.

In effect, once Thaksin regains his freedom, Pheu Thai’s centre of gravity will have two moons at Chan Song La — the “big boss” and the “little boss” — both helping to guide the party’s direction as Pheu Thai begins to adjust to a new political scenario.

Under this arrangement, Thaksin will command the game from behind the curtain, while the “little boss” will remain in front to help restore ratings and drive politics within the party.

At the same time, Yodchanan Wongsawat, deputy prime minister and minister of higher education, science, research and innovation, will be tasked with producing visible results to help rebuild the party’s popularity.

So while Thaksin may be on parole, he is not stepping away from politics. He is only reducing his public role for the time being. At this moment, key figures, party leaders and Pheu Thai MPs all appear to recognise the same reality: he remains the party’s supreme spiritual leader and its true centre of power.