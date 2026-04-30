Laos and Thailand deepen cooperation on cross-border haze pollution

Senior officials from Laos and Thailand met in Vientiane on Wednesday (April 29) for consultations on cross-border smog, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to cleaner air and stronger pollution-control cooperation.

The talks were led by Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment Linkham Douangsavanh and Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin.

Representatives from relevant agencies in both countries also attended, the Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on carrying forward instructions from the prime ministers of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar on tackling transboundary haze.

Officials also assessed progress under the existing memorandum of understanding between Laos and Thailand and considered ways to expand cooperation in the future.