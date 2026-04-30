Laos and Thailand deepen cooperation on cross-border haze pollution

Senior officials from Laos and Thailand met in Vientiane on Wednesday (April 29) for consultations on cross-border smog, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to cleaner air and stronger pollution-control cooperation.
The talks were led by Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment Linkham Douangsavanh and Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin.
Representatives from relevant agencies in both countries also attended, the Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The meeting focused on carrying forward instructions from the prime ministers of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar on tackling transboundary haze.
Officials also assessed progress under the existing memorandum of understanding between Laos and Thailand and considered ways to expand cooperation in the future.
Discussions covered the PM2.5 situation in Laos, measures to ease pollution, preparations for upcoming regional meetings and the implementation of the CLEAR Sky Strategy in Laos.
Linkham said the CLEAR Sky Strategy (2024-2030) is centred on five key priorities: preventing and controlling forest fires, monitoring and modelling air quality, promoting sustainable agriculture, enforcing environmental laws and strengthening coordination.
Laos, Thailand and Myanmar are expected to intensify implementation of the strategy.
Their priorities include stronger forest-fire prevention, reduced agricultural burning, wider use of sustainable farming methods and improved capacity among central and local officials to monitor air quality and respond effectively.
PM2.5 readings in Laos rose above 100 micrograms per cubic metre nationwide in early April, twice the commonly accepted safety threshold of 50 micrograms.
The situation prompted the Lao government to increase mitigation efforts.
The Lao government said it would continue working with all sectors and regional partners to reduce pollution and protect public health.
Xinhua