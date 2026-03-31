Thailand to use ASEAN channel to press neighbours to curb burning

Forest fires remain at the heart of the haze crisis

The haze problem is seasonal but deeply entrenched. Thai authorities have said PM2.5 pollution typically worsens between November and March, with many of the main sources linked to forest fires, especially in the North and Northeast. That has pushed the issue onto the national agenda and made cross-border co-operation increasingly important.

Thailand, Laos and Myanmar had already moved earlier this year to strengthen that co-operation through a 2026–2027 joint action plan aimed at tackling transboundary haze. The plan includes shared satellite-based hotspot mapping, co-ordinated air-quality reporting and longer-term efforts to reduce slash-and-burn farming, reflecting a shift from short-term firefighting to broader prevention.

Northern Thailand still faces dangerous PM2.5 levels

The latest pollution backdrop remains severe. Northern Thailand is expected to see PM2.5 levels rise through April 5, with several provinces already recording hazardous conditions. On March 29 alone, 2,336 hotspots were detected nationwide, including 1,312 in the North, while nine provinces were placed on red alert, with the highest PM2.5 reading reaching 198.3 micrograms per cubic metre in Lamphun.

That means the government’s latest diplomatic push is not just about cutting fires in neighbouring countries, but also about easing immediate health risks for people in northern Thailand, where officials fear the annual haze season could remain intense unless hotspot numbers fall more sharply across the region.