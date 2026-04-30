US rejects Iran offer as Hormuz blockade drives oil to new high

The United States has rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising the prospect of a prolonged maritime blockade that has already pushed crude oil prices to fresh highs.

President Donald Trump said Washington would not lift its naval blockade on Iran until Tehran agreed to a new deal to end its nuclear programme. The position points to a drawn-out standoff around the Strait of Hormuz and risks deepening the global energy crisis.

“The blockade is delivering results far more severe than bombing. They are now being squeezed hard, and their situation will only get worse. Iran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons,” Trump said in a phone interview on Wednesday local time.

The US president also said he had recently rejected an Iranian offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that Tehran was using the proposal as a delaying tactic in nuclear negotiations.

The maritime blockade has become a central trigger in the current confrontation. Iran has warned it will not return to the negotiating table or reopen the strait as long as US forces remain in place. Trump, meanwhile, has insisted he will not end the operation unless Iran signs a peace agreement.

Although the war, now in its ninth week, is under a ceasefire, the disruption has spread across the Middle East and continued to drive energy prices higher.