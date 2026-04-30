Agriculture Ministry holds first rehearsal for 2026 Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has held the first full rehearsal for the 2026 Royal Ploughing Ceremony at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground, as preparations continue for one of Thailand’s most important annual agricultural rites.
The royal ceremony, formally known as the Royal Ceremony of Puech Mongkol and Charot Phra Nangkhan Raek Na Khwan, will be held in two parts: the Buddhist rite of the Royal Puech Mongkol Ceremony and the Brahmin rite of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony.
The ceremony is held each year to mark the auspicious start of the rice-growing season and to boost the morale of farmers across the country. The day is also observed as Farmers’ Day.
According to the Royal Calendar, the Royal Puech Mongkol Ceremony will be held at the ordination hall of Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram, or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, in the Grand Palace.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn will preside over the ceremony, during which he will pour ceremonial water from a conch shell, anoint, and bestow the royal ring and ceremonial goad on Vinaroj Supsongsuk, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
Vinaroj will serve as the Lord of the Ploughing Ceremony.
The Royal Ploughing Ceremony, also known as Ploughing and Sowing Day, will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Sanam Luang.
The auspicious time for ploughing and sowing has been set between 8.09am and 8.39am.
The gold-basket bearers are Chantisa Areesavet, a senior veterinary officer at the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards, and Apichaya Foosaeng, a senior accounting auditor at the Cooperative Auditing Department.
The silver-basket bearers are Pornchittra Chanchareon, a senior agricultural extension officer at the Department of Agricultural Extension, and Saranya Thongkham, an agricultural extension officer at the Department of Agricultural Extension.
They will join officials from relevant agencies in performing duties during the royal ceremony.
Vinaroj said the Royal Puech Mongkol and Royal Ploughing Ceremony, commonly known as the First Ploughing Ceremony, is usually held around the sixth lunar month, which is considered an appropriate time to begin rice cultivation.
He said the ceremony is intended to bring auspiciousness to the agricultural sector and strengthen farmers’ confidence before the planting season.
The ceremony combines two royal traditions: the Royal Puech Mongkol Ceremony, a Buddhist rite, and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, a Brahmin rite.
The Royal Ploughing Ceremony has been observed since the Sukhothai period. It was last held in full traditional form in 1936 before being suspended.
In 1960, the Cabinet resolved to revive the royal tradition, and it has been held annually since then.
Since 1966, the Cabinet has also designated the day of the Royal Puech Mongkol and Royal Ploughing Ceremony as Farmers’ Day, recognising the importance of agriculture to the Thai economy and the livelihoods of the people.
The ceremony also includes the presentation of awards and certificates of honour to outstanding farmers, farmers’ institutions, cooperatives in various categories, and Agricultural Philosophers of the Land. Their achievements are publicised as examples for others in the agricultural sector.
Vinaroj said all agencies are ready for the ceremony, which will take place on May 13.
He added that the royal ceremony is an ancient tradition of great beauty and significance for the Thai people, especially those working in agriculture.
Members of the public and farmers who wish to receive royally bestowed rice seeds can register online at https://rice.moac.go.th. Registration closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
The ceremony will be broadcast live via the Television Pool of Thailand and online platforms on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 8am onwards.