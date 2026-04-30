Agriculture Ministry holds first rehearsal for 2026 Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang

The auspicious time for ploughing and sowing has been set between 8.09am and 8.39am.

The gold-basket bearers are Chantisa Areesavet, a senior veterinary officer at the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards, and Apichaya Foosaeng, a senior accounting auditor at the Cooperative Auditing Department.

The silver-basket bearers are Pornchittra Chanchareon, a senior agricultural extension officer at the Department of Agricultural Extension, and Saranya Thongkham, an agricultural extension officer at the Department of Agricultural Extension.

They will join officials from relevant agencies in performing duties during the royal ceremony.

Ceremony carries deep meaning for Thai farmers

Vinaroj said the Royal Puech Mongkol and Royal Ploughing Ceremony, commonly known as the First Ploughing Ceremony, is usually held around the sixth lunar month, which is considered an appropriate time to begin rice cultivation.

He said the ceremony is intended to bring auspiciousness to the agricultural sector and strengthen farmers’ confidence before the planting season.

The ceremony combines two royal traditions: the Royal Puech Mongkol Ceremony, a Buddhist rite, and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, a Brahmin rite.

Tradition revived in 1960

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony has been observed since the Sukhothai period. It was last held in full traditional form in 1936 before being suspended.

In 1960, the Cabinet resolved to revive the royal tradition, and it has been held annually since then.

Since 1966, the Cabinet has also designated the day of the Royal Puech Mongkol and Royal Ploughing Ceremony as Farmers’ Day, recognising the importance of agriculture to the Thai economy and the livelihoods of the people.

The ceremony also includes the presentation of awards and certificates of honour to outstanding farmers, farmers’ institutions, cooperatives in various categories, and Agricultural Philosophers of the Land. Their achievements are publicised as examples for others in the agricultural sector.

Public invited to register for royal rice seeds

Vinaroj said all agencies are ready for the ceremony, which will take place on May 13.

He added that the royal ceremony is an ancient tradition of great beauty and significance for the Thai people, especially those working in agriculture.

Members of the public and farmers who wish to receive royally bestowed rice seeds can register online at https://rice.moac.go.th. Registration closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The ceremony will be broadcast live via the Television Pool of Thailand and online platforms on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 8am onwards.