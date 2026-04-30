Burapha commander ready to act after Cambodia dredges border canal

At Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, on Thursday (April 30, 2026), Maj Gen Benjapol Dejatiwongse Na Ayudhya, commander of the Burapa Task Force under the 1st Army Area, spoke about the case in which Cambodia was alleged to have entered the area to dredge Khlong Nam Sai in Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo, to change the direction of the water flow, with the alleged aim of altering the border line and taking Thai territory.

He said he wished to affirm that the area was within Thai sovereign territory.

Maj Gen Benjapol said that, in principle, water follows nature and changes naturally.