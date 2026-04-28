Thailand urges Cambodia to curb statements undermining border ceasefire

Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand remains concerned about Cambodia’s statements on international platforms, which run counter to the spirit of efforts to overcome the conflict.
The Thai deputy prime minister and foreign minister said a ceasefire along the Thai-Cambodian border should go hand in hand with an end to statements that do not help create a positive atmosphere for restoring relations.
Sihasak raised the issue during bilateral talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Monday (April 27), on the sidelines of the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said the two ministers met to discuss ways to rebuild trust and understanding between the two neighbours.
The ministry said both sides welcomed the consolidation of the ceasefire in line with the joint statement of the 3rd Special General Border Committee on December 27, 2025. They also reaffirmed their commitment to de-escalating the situation and using existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve differences.
Sihasak said Thailand still wanted to see a sustainable ceasefire and hoped the two countries could move forward step by step in restoring relations.
He said Thailand would continue efforts to promote cooperation on border security, including avoiding any incidents that could affect the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.
The talks also focused on rebuilding mutual trust on the basis of good-neighbourly relations, particularly by stopping the spread of misinformation and disinformation.
The bilateral meeting came as ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Brunei amid growing concern over global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.
Sihasak said the current international environment showed the need for middle powers to cooperate more closely to preserve a rules-based international order. He said ASEAN and the EU shared the hope that wars would end quickly and that conflicts should be resolved through diplomacy.
He added that ASEAN must strengthen internal cooperation and draw on its regional strength to maintain stability amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.