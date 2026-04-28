Thailand urges Cambodia to curb statements undermining border ceasefire

Remarks seen as obstacle to restoring ties

Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand remains concerned about Cambodia’s statements on international platforms, which run counter to the spirit of efforts to overcome the conflict.

The Thai deputy prime minister and foreign minister said a ceasefire along the Thai-Cambodian border should go hand in hand with an end to statements that do not help create a positive atmosphere for restoring relations.

Sihasak-Prak talks held in Brunei

Sihasak raised the issue during bilateral talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Monday (April 27), on the sidelines of the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said the two ministers met to discuss ways to rebuild trust and understanding between the two neighbours.