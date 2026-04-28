Thailand pushes ahead with MOU 44 revocation, keeps Cambodia talks alive

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has informed Cambodia that Thailand is moving ahead with the process of revoking MOU 44, while stressing that the move will not mean an end to bilateral negotiations.

Sihasak held bilateral talks with his Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, on Monday (April 27) on the sidelines of the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

The key issue raised directly with the Cambodian side was Thailand’s ongoing process to revoke MOU 44, formally the Memorandum of Understanding between the Royal Thai Government and the Royal Government of Cambodia regarding the Area of their Overlapping Maritime Claims to the Continental Shelf.

The matter will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration. Once the Cabinet approves the revocation of MOU 44, Thailand will formally notify Cambodia in writing.