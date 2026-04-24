MOU 44 reset shifts Thailand-Cambodia seabed talks to UNCLOS arena

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a meeting of Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday (April 23) to assess key security issues after the government began operating at full capacity.

At the meeting, he instructed Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who oversees security and international relations, to work closely with Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen on three main issues related to the Thai-Cambodian border and national security.

First, Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints will remain closed.

Second, the government will press ahead with border fence construction. Current pilot areas in Chanthaburi and Trat cover the main border crossing at boundary markers 52–54 in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, spanning about 1,310 metres, and boundary markers 72–73 in Trat, covering about 1.5 kilometres. Work began in April, with completion targeted within 45 days.

A separate 10-kilometre border fence project in Sa Kaeo is also under way, starting in areas where there are no disputes. This includes the section around boundary markers 50–51 at Ban Khok Sabaeng in Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, covering more than five kilometres.

Third, Thailand will continue to pursue negotiations aimed at peace. However, if a third round of clashes becomes unavoidable, the country must be ready to win. The same approach will apply to efforts to resolve problems in the southern border provinces: control the situation, weaken the operational capacity of perpetrators and sharpen intelligence work.