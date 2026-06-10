DSI busts illegal e-cigarette factory in Chonburi supplying buyers nationwide

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with the Royal Thai Police, the Customs Department, the Department of Provincial Administration and related agencies, has raided a major illegal e-cigarette production site in Chonburi.
The operation took place on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, following an expanded investigation and continued intelligence-sharing by the DSI.
The DSI said its Special Case Operations Centre Region 2 had obtained evidence suggesting that e-cigarettes were being illegally produced inside a warehouse that had previously been licensed as a cannabis cultivation site in Nong Pla Lai.
Officers then joined forces to inspect a warehouse in the area and found that it had allegedly been turned into an illegal e-cigarette factory.
Inside, they found machinery, production equipment, packaging boxes and product pouches. Officers seized around 65,000 finished e-cigarette devices, along with a large quantity of equipment and raw materials that could be used to produce about 30,000 more devices. The total volume exceeded 90,000 items.
During the search, officers arrested one suspect, who initially admitted to being a driver responsible for transporting finished e-cigarettes for distribution to networks in various areas.
The alleged offence may fall under the Consumer Protection Act 1979, which prohibits the production for sale, sale or provision of e-cigarettes that may pose health risks. The offence carries a maximum prison term of four years.
The case may also involve other laws related to objects or equipment used to assemble e-cigarettes, including the Customs Act 2017.
Initially, investigators at Bang Lamung Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the area, will handle the case. The DSI will conduct a parallel investigation and share information with local police investigators.
The DSI will also work with administrative officials and related agencies to expand the investigation to identify those who ordered the operation, accomplices, financiers, and networks involved in the illegal import, production and distribution of e-cigarettes both in Thailand and overseas.
Financial trails linked to the case will also be examined.
If the case is found to meet the criteria for a special case, the DSI will coordinate the transfer of the case for investigation under the Special Case Investigation Act 2004.
Authorities said the aim is to take decisive legal action covering every dimension of the network and prevent similar offences from recurring.
Thailand has maintained a strict ban on e-cigarettes since 2014, covering the import, manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes and refill liquids, while authorities also warn both Thais and foreigners against bringing or using vaping devices in the country. Under the relevant rules, sellers may face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 600,000 baht, importers may face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of five times the product value, and possession of illegally imported devices may carry penalties of up to five years in prison or a fine of four times the value of the goods.