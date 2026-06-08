Ang Thong oil depot case shakes energy sector as DSI summons six major refineries

The Ang Thong oil depot case has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s energy sector, with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) expanding its probe to cover six major refineries.

The move follows the Energy Ministry’s submission of additional evidence in the Ang Thong oil depot case to the DSI last month.

Most recently, Thitipas Chotedechachainan, secretary to the Minister of Energy and chair of the Intensive Review Committee for Energy Reform, posted an update on her personal Facebook page about progress in the case.

She said Surat Sukcharoenkrisri, the younger brother of “Sia Tue”, had met DSI investigators and acknowledged charges under the Fuel Trade Act B.E. 2543 (2000) on Saturday, June 6.

In the case involving six Section 7 oil traders, or refineries, the DSI has now issued summonses for all six major refinery operators to hear charges in Special Case No. 80/2026 on June 11-12, 2026.

Under the policy of Energy Minister Akanat Promphan, any oil trader accused and prosecuted in the case will have fuel fund compensation payments suspended during the period of prosecution until the court proceedings are completed.

In addition, documentary evidence relating to transport invoices from all six traders will be handed to the subcommittee responsible for monitoring and inspecting the implementation of measures, as well as the operations of state agencies.

The subcommittee will further investigate whether any government agencies or state officials were involved.