Thai SME federation proposes national MSME Plus reform agenda

The Federation of Thai SME Association submitted policy proposals to the government through its “Blue Book”, calling for structural reform of support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).
It also proposed making “MSME Plus” a national agenda.
The document was presented to Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas at THAI MSME FORUM 2026.
Noppong Teeravorn, president of the federation, said the proposals in the Blue Book were drawn from months of gathering views, holding discussion forums and surveying entrepreneurs across its nationwide network. The issues and suggestions raised by businesses were then consolidated into policy proposals.
The proposals cover five areas:
The Federation of Thai SME Association also proposed that the government designate “MSME Plus” as a national agenda, making support for smaller businesses a continuous policy integrated across all areas.
Teeravorn said smaller businesses did not need only short-term assistance, but an economic system that gave them access to markets, finance and technology, and allowed them to compete under fair rules.
“If Thailand can consistently pursue structural reform, it will help small businesses survive, grow and generate greater economic value,” Teeravorn said.
The federation said the Blue Book was intended to connect proposals from entrepreneurs nationwide with the government’s policy-making process.
It said policy should be based on real-world data and entrepreneurs’ experience.
More than 1,400 people attended THAI MSME FORUM 2026, including entrepreneurs, federation members, business networks, government agencies, private-sector representatives and partner organisations.
The event featured forums for exchanging views and presenting policy proposals aimed at raising the capabilities of smaller businesses and advancing the grassroots economy.
Although the five proposals reflect problems that MSMEs have faced for years, it remains to be seen whether, and to what extent, the government will turn them into concrete policies or measures.
The government has previously introduced support measures covering access to credit, credit guarantees, digital skills development and online market promotion.
However, many entrepreneurs continue to report that structural problems, particularly access to finance, regulations and competition with larger businesses, remain major barriers to MSME growth. The sector provides an employment base and serves as a key mechanism in the Thai economy.