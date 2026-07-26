Thai SME federation proposes national MSME Plus reform agenda

The Federation of Thai SME Association submitted policy proposals to the government through its “Blue Book”, calling for structural reform of support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

It also proposed making “MSME Plus” a national agenda.

The document was presented to Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas at THAI MSME FORUM 2026.

Five priorities for structural reform

Noppong Teeravorn, president of the federation, said the proposals in the Blue Book were drawn from months of gathering views, holding discussion forums and surveying entrepreneurs across its nationwide network. The issues and suggestions raised by businesses were then consolidated into policy proposals.

The proposals cover five areas: