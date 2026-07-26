Monsoon trough brings storms to 70% of Thailand’s North and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (July 26, 2026) that thunderstorms would cover 70% of the North and 70% of the Northeast as a monsoon trough lay across the regions, while Bangkok and nearby provinces would also see thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is forecast in Thailand, with very heavy rain in parts of the East and on the South’s west coast.

The monsoon trough lies across the North and upper Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening.

People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.