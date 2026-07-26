Monsoon trough brings storms to 70% of Thailand’s North and Northeast

SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Monsoon trough brings storms to 70% of Thailand’s North and Northeast

A strengthening southwest monsoon will bring heavy rain, flash-flood risks and rough seas, with thunderstorms forecast over 60% of Bangkok and nearby provinces.

  • A monsoon trough is causing thunderstorms to cover 70% of Thailand's North and Northeast regions.
  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts isolated heavy rain in these areas, warning of potential flash floods and forest run-off.
  • The weather is also influenced by a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (July 26, 2026) that thunderstorms would cover 70% of the North and 70% of the Northeast as a monsoon trough lay across the regions, while Bangkok and nearby provinces would also see thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is forecast in Thailand, with very heavy rain in parts of the East and on the South’s west coast.

The monsoon trough lies across the North and upper Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening.

People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Monsoon trough brings storms to 70% of Thailand’s North and Northeast

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are strengthening.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be 2–3 metres high and may exceed 3 metres in thunderstorms.

In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves will be about 2 metres and may exceed 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.

Typhoon Noul has made landfall in Guangdong, China, and will not move into Thailand.

Travellers to the area are advised to check weather conditions before departure during this period.

Monsoon trough brings storms to 70% of Thailand’s North and Northeast

Forecast for Thailand from 6am on Sunday (July 26) to 6am on Monday (July 27)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 26–28°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 35–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–25 km/h.

North

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Nan, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 30–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 35–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–25 km/h.

East

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the region, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 30–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 20–35 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 2 metres high and may exceed 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 40% of the region, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high, rising to 1–2 metres offshore and exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the region, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C.
  • From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds will be 20–40 km/h, with waves 2–3 metres high and exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds will be 20–35 km/h, with waves about 2 metres high and exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

The Nation Editorial Team

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