US pauses Iran strikes as renewed Yemen fighting widens conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea oil route came under new pressure on Saturday (July 25), when Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis targeted facilities at Jizan and Yanbu.

The attacks coincided with the first overnight pause in US strikes on Iran in two weeks and raised the prospect that disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could spread to another major maritime route.

At Yanbu, two ballistic missiles aimed at oil installations were intercepted by a US-made Patriot battery operated in Saudi Arabia by the Greek military under an agreement with Riyadh, Greek security sources said.

The port handles millions of barrels a day and has become Saudi Arabia’s main outlet for oil exports bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group had struck facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in both Jizan and Yanbu.

Footage verified by Reuters showed a large plume of smoke rising from the direction of the Aramco refinery in Jizan.

Two Asia-based trading sources said they had been informed of possible damage to fuel and oil storage sites there, while Aramco did not respond to requests for comment.