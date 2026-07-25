US Missile Strikes Escalated Against Iran as Oil Prices Soar Above $100

US strikes hit Iranian targets for a 13th night while Tehran retaliates against Gulf bases, sparking global economic turmoil and shipping diversions.

The United States has launched a sustained barrage of missile strikes against targets across Iran, prompting retaliatory bombardment of American bases in neighbouring Arab states and driving global crude oil prices above $100 a barrel.

US President Donald Trump threatened to intensify military action, warning that Washington is "locked and loaded" to target Iranian energy infrastructure, key bridges, and nuclear sites. However, he simultaneously signalled a willingness to pursue diplomatic negotiations to resolve the crisis, stating that a "smarter strategy is to make a deal".

According to a report by Reuters, the renewed hostilities follow the breakdown of a temporary ceasefire two weeks ago. US forces have now conducted airstrikes for 13 consecutive nights, targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy headquarters near the Caspian Sea and the port of Bandar Anzali. Further strikes in Ahvaz left four dead and five injured.

