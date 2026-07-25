Ekniti Warns Reform Strategy Is Thailand's 'Last Chance' to Stay Competitive

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas outlines a three-point overhaul targeting green energy, an ageing workforce, and skill development to boost national growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has unveiled a comprehensive three-pillar national reform roadmap, warning that the current economic juncture represents Thailand’s "last chance" to elevate its global competitiveness.

Speaking at the 2026 Advanced Economic Journalist Seminar on the potential of the Thai economy, Ekniti outlined key structural interventions focusing on the green energy transition, demographic adaptation for an ageing society, and a sweeping upskilling drive for the domestic workforce, as reported by Thansettakij journalist Witchuda Chitchan.

Under the plan, the transition towards clean energy will be governed by strict transparency standards, whilst social policy will pivot to construct an economic ecosystem capable of supporting Thailand’s rapidly shifting demographic structure.

