Public transport etiquette: How five countries keep public transport noise in check

A recent altercation on Thailand’s BTS Skytrain has ignited a heated nationwide debate on public space etiquette. The controversy began when a viral video surfaced showing a group of young foreign tourists being disruptively loud on a train. When a Thai passenger stepped in to politely request that they lower their voices, the tourists responded with hostility, flashing the middle finger and making condescending remarks such as, "Sorry for bringing money to your country."

While the incident triggered widespread online outrage, commentators quickly pointed out that bringing tourism dollars never justifies poor manners. The core issue, netizens and expats alike agreed, is not about nationality, but a fundamental lack of respect for shared public spaces.

Italian Community in Thailand Speaks Out: "You Represent Your Country"

Following reports identifying the disruptive youths as Italian travelers, prominent members of Thailand's Italian community stepped forward to condemn the behavior and offer heartfelt apologies.

"sncsandro," a well-known Italian content creator famous for his videos documenting daily life in Thailand, broke his silence on the matter, admitting the viral footage left him feeling "deeply saddened and embarrassed."

Noting that while the tourists may have been young and immature, he stressed that their actions demonstrated a complete lack of respect for the host country. He offered a powerful reminder to all travelers: