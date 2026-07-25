Toll-Free Expressway Travel Announced for Three-Day Thai Holiday

The Expressway Authority of Thailand will waive toll fees across 63 plazas on three major routes from 28 to 30 July to ease holiday travel and congestion.

Commuters across Greater Bangkok will enjoy free travel on three major expressways over the upcoming three-day public holiday, from Tuesday 28 July to Thursday 30 July 2026.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), operating under the Ministry of Transport, confirmed that toll fees will be waived for 72 consecutive hours, running from 00:01 on Tuesday until midnight on Thursday.

The toll-free initiative coincides with three consecutive official public holidays:

Tuesday, 28 July: His Majesty the King’s Birthday

Wednesday, 29 July: Asahna Bucha Day

Thursday, 30 July: Buddhist Lent Day