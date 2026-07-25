Toll-Free Expressway Travel Announced for Three-Day Thai Holiday

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Toll-Free Expressway Travel Announced for Three-Day Thai Holiday

The Expressway Authority of Thailand will waive toll fees across 63 plazas on three major routes from 28 to 30 July to ease holiday travel and congestion

  • The Expressway Authority of Thailand will waive toll fees for a three-day public holiday from July 28 to July 30.
  • The toll-free period applies to 63 toll plazas across three major routes: the Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways.
  • This initiative coincides with consecutive public holidays for His Majesty the King’s Birthday, Asahna Bucha Day, and Buddhist Lent Day.
  • The measure is intended to ease holiday travel, reduce traffic congestion, and lower costs for motorists.

 

 

The Expressway Authority of Thailand will waive toll fees across 63 plazas on three major routes from 28 to 30 July to ease holiday travel and congestion.

 

 

Commuters across Greater Bangkok will enjoy free travel on three major expressways over the upcoming three-day public holiday, from Tuesday 28 July to Thursday 30 July 2026.

 

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), operating under the Ministry of Transport, confirmed that toll fees will be waived for 72 consecutive hours, running from 00:01 on Tuesday until midnight on Thursday.

 

The toll-free initiative coincides with three consecutive official public holidays:

 

Tuesday, 28 July: His Majesty the King’s Birthday

Wednesday, 29 July: Asahna Bucha Day

Thursday, 30 July: Buddhist Lent Day

 

 

Toll-Free Expressway Travel Announced for Three-Day Thai Holiday

 

Affected Expressways and Toll Plazas

The waiver applies to 63 toll plazas across three key routes:

 

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (Din Daeng–Bang Na–Dao Khanong) — 21 toll plazas


Si Rat Expressway (Chaeng Watthana–Bang Khlo–Srinakarin) — 32 toll plazas


Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in–Pak Kret) — 10 toll plazas

 

Transport officials confirmed that the measure aligns with government policy and amended concession agreements between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).

 

The initiative is designed to facilitate long-distance holiday travel, reduce daily living costs for motorists, and prevent bottleneck traffic jams at expressway barriers during the holiday period.

The Nation Editorial Team

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