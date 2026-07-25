Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods through July 30

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain, flash floods and forest run-off across several parts of Thailand between July 26 and 30 as the southwest monsoon strengthens.

In its latest warning issued at 5pm on Saturday (July 25), the department said widespread heavy rain was expected, with very heavy downpours possible in parts of the Northeast, Central region, East and the western coast of the South.

The conditions will be driven by a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents were advised to watch for heavy accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Rough seas forecast

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach two to three metres and exceed three metres during thunderstorms.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are forecast to have waves of about two metres, rising above two metres in stormy areas.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.