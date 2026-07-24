Thailand faces heavy rain as Noeul heads towards China

Western South among wettest areas

The western coast of the South is forecast to have thunderstorms across 70% of the region, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to highs of 30-33°C.

From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds will reach 15-35kph and waves will be one to two metres high. From Phuket southwards, winds will reach 15-30kph and waves will be about one metre high.

Waves could exceed two metres in thunderstorms.

The eastern coast of the South has a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to highs of 33-35°C. Waves will be about one metre high near the coast and one to two metres offshore, rising above two metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok could see heavy downpours

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to have thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.

Temperatures will range from lows of 25-27°C to highs of 35-37°C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.

The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will have moderate conditions, with waves of one to two metres and heights exceeding two metres during thunderstorms.

The TMD advised vessels to proceed cautiously and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.

Noeul forecast to bypass Thailand

Tropical Storm Noeul, located northeast of the Philippines, is expected to cross the northern Philippines and enter the upper South China Sea on Friday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in China’s Guangdong province between July 25 and 26 and is not expected to move into Thailand.

People planning to travel to areas along the storm’s projected route should check weather conditions before departure, the TMD advised.