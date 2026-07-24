Thailand faces heavy rain as Noeul heads towards China

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain in upper Thailand and the western South on Friday, advising residents to remain alert to hazards caused by downpours and accumulated rainfall.
Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the Northeast, East and western South, while the North, Central region, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to have rain across 60% of their areas.
The conditions are being driven by a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam and a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The forecast covers the 24-hour period from 6am on July 24 to 6am on July 25.
The North is expected to have thunderstorms across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Phetchabun.
Temperatures will range from 22-27 degrees Celsius in the morning to highs of 31-35°C. Southwesterly winds will reach 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The Northeast has a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain forecast in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperatures will be 22-26°C, with maximum temperatures of 32-36°C and southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.
Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the Central region, with heavy rain in Lop Buri and Saraburi. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to highs of 35-37°C.
The East has a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23-27°C to 31-36°C.
The western coast of the South is forecast to have thunderstorms across 70% of the region, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to highs of 30-33°C.
From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds will reach 15-35kph and waves will be one to two metres high. From Phuket southwards, winds will reach 15-30kph and waves will be about one metre high.
Waves could exceed two metres in thunderstorms.
The eastern coast of the South has a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to highs of 33-35°C. Waves will be about one metre high near the coast and one to two metres offshore, rising above two metres in thunderstorms.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to have thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
Temperatures will range from lows of 25-27°C to highs of 35-37°C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.
The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will have moderate conditions, with waves of one to two metres and heights exceeding two metres during thunderstorms.
The TMD advised vessels to proceed cautiously and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.
Tropical Storm Noeul, located northeast of the Philippines, is expected to cross the northern Philippines and enter the upper South China Sea on Friday.
The storm is forecast to make landfall in China’s Guangdong province between July 25 and 26 and is not expected to move into Thailand.
People planning to travel to areas along the storm’s projected route should check weather conditions before departure, the TMD advised.