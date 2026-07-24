Thai exports hit by new US 12.5% Section 301 tariff over forced labour rules

Thai exporters are facing a fresh challenge after the United States announced an additional 12.5% import tariff on most goods from Thailand under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, citing concerns over measures to prevent imports of goods produced with forced labour.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR, said on July 23 that it was taking final action against 60 economies for failing to impose and effectively enforce bans on imports made with forced labour. The move followed investigations, public hearings, more than 2,100 public comments and consultations with more than 45 governments.

Under the USTR framework, trading partners that have adopted, committed to, or partially imposed forced-labour import prohibitions face a 10% tariff, while other investigated economies face 12.5%. Thailand falls into the latter group, according to Thansettakij’s review of the final notice.

The measure applies broadly to Thai exports unless the goods fall under specific exemptions listed in the annexes. Thansettakij reported that Thailand does not receive country-specific exemptions of the kind granted to some regional peers such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.