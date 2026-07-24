Patients are dying while doctors are drowning. | The Signal Ep 34

As concerns grow over staffing shortages, unequal access to care, and the mounting pressures facing public hospitals, policymakers are racing to bring Thai healthcare back from the brink of collapse.



Join us this week on #TheSignal as we pick apart these cases and what the broader numbers say about the state of Thai hospitals.



🩺 The recent cases that drew nationwide attention

🩺 The factors plaguing public hospitals

🩺 The poison pill of Thailand’s medical hub ambitions

🩺 Solutions floated to remedy the unfolding crisis



🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official