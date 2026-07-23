[00:01] Introduction to Thai Royal Fashion Diplomacy [00:46] The Legacy of Queen Mother Sirikit

[01:12] Queen Suthida's Fashion in Bhutan

[01:30] Bridging Past and Future in China

[01:46] Opulent Attire for the Visit to Laos

[02:02] Stealing the Spotlight at the Grand State Banquet

[02:28] Pure High Fashion Drama in Paris, France

[03:06] Indigo Purple Thai Chitrallada Gown with a Modern Twist

[03:23] Global Media Reactions to the Royal Visit to France

[04:09] Princess Sirivannavari’s Homage to Queen Mother Sirikit

[04:39] The "L'Art Majesté: Royal Thai Dress" Exhibition in Paris

[05:33] Conclusion: The True Power of Silent, Elegant Diplomacy