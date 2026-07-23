ONWR warns four northern provinces of heavy rain, flooding and landslides from July 23-25

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand, after its three-day risk forecast for July 23-25, 2026 showed several provinces could face accumulated rainfall from monsoon conditions.
The agency warned that affected areas may be at risk of flash floods, forest runoff and landslides.
July 23, 2026: Heavy rain of 35-90mm
July 24, 2026: Heavy rain of 35-90mm
July 25, 2026: Very heavy rain of more than 90mm
Heavy rain of 35-90mm
Based on the three-day accumulated rainfall forecast, ONWR warned that the highest-risk orange-zone areas could receive 150-200mm of accumulated rain.
The areas requiring close monitoring are:
People in the risk areas are advised to closely follow water-situation updates and beware of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and flooding in low-lying areas.
Residents should move belongings to higher ground where necessary and plan travel carefully in advance.
Further water-situation updates are available from https://nationalthaiwater.onwr.go.th/