ONWR warns four northern provinces of heavy rain, flooding and landslides from July 23-25

July 25, 2026: Very heavy rain of more than 90mm

Chiang Rai: Mae Sai district

Chiang Mai: Omkoi district

Tak: Tha Song Yang district

Mae Hong Son: Sop Moei district

Heavy rain of 35-90mm

Chiang Rai: Mueang Chiang Rai, Chiang Khong, Phan, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Mae Suai, Wiang Pa Pao and Mae Fa Luang districts

Chiang Mai: Chai Prakan, Chiang Dao and Phrao districts

Tak: Mueang Tak, Sam Ngao, Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Phop Phra and Umphang districts

Nan: Tha Wang Pha district

Phayao: Mueang Phayao, Chun, Chiang Kham, Dok Kham Tai, Pong and Phu Kamyao districts

Lampang: Wang Nuea district

Mae Hong Son: Mae Sariang district



Three-day accumulated rainfall warning

Based on the three-day accumulated rainfall forecast, ONWR warned that the highest-risk orange-zone areas could receive 150-200mm of accumulated rain.

The areas requiring close monitoring are:

Omkoi district, Chiang Mai

Tha Song Yang district, Tak

Sop Moei district, Mae Hong Son

People in the risk areas are advised to closely follow water-situation updates and beware of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents should move belongings to higher ground where necessary and plan travel carefully in advance.

Further water-situation updates are available from https://nationalthaiwater.onwr.go.th/