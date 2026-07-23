Southwest monsoon brings more rain and thunderstorms across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast more rain across Thailand on Thursday (July 23, 2026), as the southwest monsoon affected the country.

The North was expected to have the highest rain coverage, at 70% of the region, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces were forecast to see thunderstorms and strong winds.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain was forecast in the North, Northeast, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East.

The conditions were attributed to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.