Southwest monsoon brings more rain and thunderstorms across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast more rain across Thailand on Thursday (July 23, 2026), as the southwest monsoon affected the country.
The North was expected to have the highest rain coverage, at 70% of the region, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces were forecast to see thunderstorms and strong winds.
Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain was forecast in the North, Northeast, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East.
The conditions were attributed to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.
People in upper Thailand were advised to beware of heavy and accumulated rain.
The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand were expected to have waves 1–2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea would be about 1 metre.
Waves could exceed 2 metres in thundery areas.
Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
An active low-pressure area over the Pacific Ocean was expected to intensify into a tropical depression and move across the northern Philippines from Friday to Saturday (July 24–25).
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)