Thailand to see reduced rainfall as Bangkok expects afternoon storms

MONDAY, JULY 20, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand to see reduced rainfall as Bangkok expects afternoon storms

A weak southwest monsoon will bring limited rain nationwide, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces may see thunderstorms from afternoon to evening.

  • Thailand is expected to see reduced rainfall overall due to a weak southwest monsoon prevailing over the country.
  • Despite the general trend, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to experience thunderstorms, mainly from the afternoon into the evening.
  • Mariners are advised to exercise caution, as moderate waves of 1-2 metres are expected, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Thailand will see less rain on Monday (July 20, 2026), while Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to experience thunderstorms mainly from afternoon to evening, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The 24-hour forecast indicates limited rainfall across Thailand because the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the country and the Gulf of Thailand is weak.

People should remain alert to hazards from thunderstorms.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres high.

Waves in the lower Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas of thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Monday (July 20) to 6am on Tuesday (July 21)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 10% of the area, mainly from afternoon to evening.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 26–27°C, with maximum temperatures of 35–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Northern region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 30% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 22–26°C, with maximum temperatures of 27–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 20% of the area, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 23–26°C, with maximum temperatures of 34–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 24–26°C, with maximum temperatures of 35–38°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Eastern region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 25–27°C, with maximum temperatures of 33–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves will be 1–2 metres high and above 2 metres in areas of thunderstorms.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 23–25°C, with maximum temperatures of 33–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in areas of thunderstorms.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 20% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 24–26°C, with maximum temperatures of 32–35°C.
  • From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds will reach 15–35 km/h. Waves will be 1–2 metres high and above 2 metres in areas of thunderstorms.
  • From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds will reach 15–30 km/h. Waves will be about 1 metre high and above 2 metres in areas of thunderstorms.

The Nation Editorial Team

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