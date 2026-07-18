Thailand warned of more rain through July 23 as monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that Thailand will continue to see thunderstorms until July 23, with rainfall expected to increase in several areas from July 20-23 as the south-westerly monsoon strengthens.

The department said Thailand will remain under the influence of a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam from July 17-19, while a moderate south-westerly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

From July 20-23, more rain is expected across the country, with heavy rain in some areas, especially in the North and the western part of the Central region. This will be caused by a low-pressure cell over Laos and upper Vietnam, combined with a stronger south-westerly monsoon.

The department urged residents, particularly in the North and western Central region, to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing waterways, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to remain moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to see waves of 1-2 metres, also rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.