Nationwide rainfall declines while upper Thailand faces heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast less rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours on Friday (July 17, 2026), as a moderate southwest monsoon prevailed over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covered upper Vietnam.
People in upper Thailand were advised to beware of heavy and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Moderate wind and waves were forecast in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves 1–2 metres high.
The lower Andaman Sea was expected to have waves of about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces