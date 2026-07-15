Thailand under strong monsoon with widespread rain and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned that monsoon conditions would bring heavy rain to several parts of Thailand on Wednesday (July 15, 2026), with thundershowers expected across 60% of Bangkok and its vicinity.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, Northeast and South, with isolated very heavy rain in the East.

A low-pressure cell is covering upper Vietnam, while the rather strong south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.